Group seeks more women inclusion in Governor Mohammed’s administration

A Non-Governmental Organization, Leadtots Development Initiative, in Bauchi State, has called on Governor Bala Mohammmed to prioritise women inclusion in his administration.

The Executive Director of the Organization, Nicholas Oshojah, made the call in a statement, titled “Women Peer Support Network Bauchi and Women Roundtable for Women Political Participation”, and made available to Journalists on Sunday in Bauchi.

He explained that Leadtots has been hosting a Women Roundtable for Political Participation.

“The Forum acknowledges that your first term in office was remarkable as you have demonstrated both in words and action that inclusion of women and youth into your cabinet is a thrust your administration values and cherishes.

“We therefore solicit for more inclusion of women in your cabinet as you begin your second term in office.

“It is an important aspect of promoting gender equality and diversity. Since women make up approximately half of the population, it is essential to ensure that they are fairly represented in your cabinet,” he said.

Oshojah stressed that including women in the cabinet increases the likelihood of policies and initiatives that address gender specific issues, such as reproductive rights, pay equity, and combating gender-based violence.

He added that women in decision-making roles can argue and influence policy changes that promote gender equality and social progress as well as establish mentorship programmes to support more women in their professional development.

“I am confident that your continued leadership will bring about even greater achievements for our state.

“With your vision and determination, I have no doubt that you will continue to prioritize the needs of the people and work towards building a stronger and more prosperous future for all.

“Once again, congratulations on your reelection as Governor, a well-deserved recognition. May you continue to serve with integrity, compassion, and dedication, and may your tenure be filled with continued success and fulfillment,” the Executive Director said.

He pointed out that Bauchi State has experienced tremendous progress and development in various sectors.

According to Oshojah, “It is inspiring to witness your unwavering commitment to public service and your genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

“Your emphasis on providing quality education, especially for the Girl Child, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all, and fostering an environment that encourages business innovation and job creation, is well appreciated.

“Your ability to listen to the concerns of the people, collaborate with various stakeholders, Civil Society Organizations, Religious and Traditional Leaders and make informed decisions, will be invaluable in shaping policies that benefit our diverse communities,” he said