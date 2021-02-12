The University of Calabar Alumni Association, Imo State branch has demanded justice over the alleged murder of Ndionyenma Nwankwo, a former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Owerri branch.

The association made the call in a statement jointly issued by its President, Chinyere Sani; Secretary, Nseabasi Peter; and Public Relations Officer, Ebere Uzoma, in Owerri on Thursday.

It regretted the “gruesome murder” of its pioneer president by unidentified assailants on Saturday in Owerri.

It stated that only justice could console the relations of the deceased and described the incident as “one of many unfortunate assassinations bedeviling the society”.

The group called on the Imo State Government, Nigerian Police and other security agencies “to rise to the occasion and fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime have no regard for the sanctity of life and should be brought to justice.”

It described the deceased as a legal practitioner, who had a lot to give to society, and commiserated with his family and the entire UNICAL alumni.

It will be recalled that Nwankwo was found dead in his office in Owerri by forensic experts from the state Criminal Investigation Department at about 9.56am on Sunday.

He was said to have gone to office on Saturday morning but did not return home, forcing his family to raise an alarm.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, told newsmen that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.