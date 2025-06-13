Group seeks justice for 14-year-old girl brutalised by woman

An Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern, is demanding justice for 14-year-old girl, Bashariya, who was seen and heard narrating in a video how her supposed godmother, identified as Fauziya Gidado, excessively inflicted severe bodily harm and torture on her for no reason whatsoever.

The three minutes 16 seconds video that has gone viral showed the half-naked girl who was on the run with her parents from the banditry in Zamfara State.

They had escaped and found a temporary solace at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp around Gwiwa Eka area of Sokoto State.

MURIC said: “However, Fauziya hired the girl as a maid and took her to Abuja where agony, enslavement, and merciless abuse awaited her.”

On watching the unsettling video, the Kano State Chapter of the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) swiftly swung into action by contacting its Sokoto State counterpart for further investigation and verification.

On verifying the mindless physical molestation of the vulnerable girl-child, MURIC instantly filed a formal complaint to the Sokoto State Police Command on June 7, 2025 through the legal chambers of Mansur & Mansur Attorneys of Sokoto State.

In a statement on Friday by the Kano State Chairman of the Islamic human rights group, Malam Hassan Sani Indabawa, a call was made to the police to leave no stone unturned until justice is served against the wickedness of Gidado.

Also Read:

The statement further reads: “As a faith-based rights advocate, we find it eerie and chilling to see how a young vulnerable child while running away to escape the trauma of violence and bloodshed, but yet was lured into a home where she was mercilessly starved, inhumanly molested and violently abused.

“The level of molestation and abuse meted out to the hapless girl calls for severe retribution. As such, our demand from the Police is for a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of Fauziya Gidado.

“Our findings have further revealed that Mrs Fauziya is a notorious human rights abuser. Several stories recalled her past atrocities against her domestic helps that now no single person is willing to risk his or her life working for her.

“The woman is well known for her violent and uncontrollable anger, which may be a symptom of Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED), haughtiness, boundless subjugation, enslavement and malevolent inclination against any victim of her erratic behaviour.*

“We therefore call on the Police to do the needful by conducting a thorough investigation into the affairs of the woman and ensure a diligent prosecution to obtain the stiffest punishment against her so as to act as a deterrent.

“Lastly, we acknowledge the swift response of some organisations especially National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse And Labour (NACTAL), some civil liberty organisations (CLOs) and other women and girls’ rights groups.

“We further demand for the rehabilitation and adequate compensation of Bashariya with special emphasis on financing her education.”

Post Views: 9