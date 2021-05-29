A group of concerned staff members of the Nigerian Institute of Social & Economic Research (NISER) have urged the federal government to consider extending the tenure of the institute’s outgoing director-general, Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith.

They say Dr. Smith’s initial four-year term had witnessed unprecedented successes, and that he was at the verge of re-positioning the institute for relevance in the policy space as a world class think-tank.

In a statement signed by one Dr. Adebimpe Adepoju, the group said that Gbadebo-Smith’s administration at NISER had influenced policy making and policy decisions in the country.

“This was the main point on NISER’s reform agenda which he was charged to drive. To this end, capacity and skill gaps are being filled since he assumed office.

“The DG has helped to re-orientate NISER to lean towards a blend of scholarly research and public policy focus.

“The core mandate of NISER is ‘to conduct socio-economic research’, with the goal of influencing policy making and policy decisions. This Dr. Gbadebo-Smith achieved in his first tenure, tremendously well”, the statement read.

It said further that prior to his administration, the research institute focused solely on individual research projects and team research projects, but on assumption of office, Gbadebo-Smith enacted reforms that turned the institute around.

The statement further said that Dr. Gbadebo-Smith’s administration brought reformation and new strategic plan to the institution, which it said has yielded creation of new departments.

“The first is the Research Management Department (RMD), with a core mandate to manage the research process, control quality and thereby improve the quality of research output.

“The second is the Knowledge Management Department (KMD) with a core function to co-create knowledge products from research output, which are relevant for public policy and decision making in government.

“KMD serves to drive NISER’s externally facing functions including policy engagement, external collaborations and brand management. It has the ICT and library divisions as critical divisions driving knowledge acquisition and technological relevance.

“These two new departments are designed to help NISER achieve a blend of scholarly research (through the RMD) and public policy relevance through KMD,” it added.

The group argued that Gbadebo-Smith had moved NISER forward and that his initiatives had helped NISER researchers improve their capacity for research and policy influencing tremendously.

“NISER campus is now a more enabling environment for research and he is not yet done. Things are looking up and it will be a great disservice to the institute and its well-meaning staff if Dr Folarin Gbadebo-Smith is denied opportunity to finish up these laudable initiatives,” the group noted further.

A recipient of many research awards and fellowships, Dr Gbadebo-Smith has a background in dentistry.

He served as an elected local government chairman, Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area in Lagos State, for four years (2003-2007) before earning a Master’s degree in Public Policy as a Mason Fellow at the Harvard School of Governance between 2007 -2008.

These rare attributes, the group said, make him a unique resource as a practitioner in public policy, and more than qualified to head an institute like NISER.