Group seeks abolition of harmful beliefs against women

The Civil Defence Officers Wives Association, Ebonyi chapter, has called for the abolition of harmful beliefs against women.

The Chairperson of the chapter and Wife of the State Commandant of the corps, Linda Nnadi, made the call on Monday during the association’s visit to the Trinitarian Foundation for Orphans and Helpless.

Nnadi, who addressed journalists through the Public Relations Officer of the association, Evelyn Odimba, said such myths caused untold sufferings to women.

“We heard from the orphanage’s coordinator that one of the children was abandoned by her father for being a witch.

“This is disheartening because her father also accused the late mother of also being a witch,” she said.

She urged men in particular to change their mindset about their wives and show more love to them.

“No woman who gives birth to a child is a witch, as no witch can give birth to a child.

“The bible admonishes us that whoever finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from God,” she said.

The CIDOWA chairperson said the visit was to identify with the orphanage as the children’s day had just been celebrated.

“We commend the coordinator and her team for adequately taking care of the children and encourage them not to relent in the face of challenges.

“The sky is not just the limit for these children as they have the ability of achieving whatever they want in life,” she said.

The Orphanage’s Coordinator, Rev. Sister Mary-Petrus Arinze, thanked the group for the visit.

She also highlighted some of the challenges of the home.

“We offer free services to these children and without all your assistance, we can do nothing,

“The activities of the orphanage are well structured as it does not offer child-adoption services.

“Some of the children were abandoned by their families especially those who lost their mothers after being given birth to.

“The father who accused one of the children of being a witch and killing her mother, prayed that the child died before her mother was buried.

“We also have a serious problem of flood which submerges this premises and poses serious danger to us,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the group presented cash, food and other household items to the orphanage.

