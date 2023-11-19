Group says EFCC, NAF face-off unnecessary, calls for synergy

A civil society organisation, Close Watch, has described the recent face-off between the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Kaduna, as unnecessary.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator of the group, Biodun Odele, made remarks on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the issue could have been handled without degenerating into fracas in public space.

Odele emphasised the need for government institutions to work with synergy in resolving contentious issues between them.

He said the present Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, as a strict adherent of ethics, would never tolerate misbehaviour by his personnel.

Odele noted that while the group would not pass judgement, he added that the EFCC should have engaged the leadership of the NAF at Kaduna first before any further action.

According to him, it is when that fails that it could reach out to the NAF leadership at headquarters in Abuja, rather than resort to public action before the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

The group said: “EFCC and the NAF are both government institutions with key roles to play in the security architecture of our country, hence should not subject each other to any form of embarrassment.

“The Chief of the Air Staff will never condone any disorderly conduct both in private and public of his personnel.

“He frowns at behaviors which tend not only to embarrass the service but the government as a whole.

“We urge government agencies to work harmoniously especially as the country is passing through security challenges”.