A political pressure group, Global Movement for Igbo President, has renewed calls for the South East to be allowed to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Dr. Nnanna Igwe, GLOMIP Coordinator in the United Kingdom and Europe, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, adding that the movement had resolved to use all legitimate means to achieve its desire.

Igwe said that allowing the South East produce the president in 2023 would help address injustice and imbalance in the country.

He said: “At independence, Nigeria stood on a tripod of Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba, today only the Igbo nation has been denied the presidency of the country.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.”

He noted that Nigeria was one of the most diverse countries in the globe with over 300 ethnic groups and more than 500 languages.

Igwe said the pre-independence agitation for Nigeria was predicated on patriotism, equity, justice, fairness, love, rule of law, democracy, peace, unity for progressive virile one Nigeria.

He added that the country was facing challenges which could be only addressed through effective governance.

“You can see the glaring imbalance and this is why the time has come to do the needful in 2023. To save Nigeria, something urgent must be done,” he said.

Igwe added that there was however, need to restructure the country.

He further added that the problems of bandits attacks and by Boko Haram terrorism must be urgently tackled for a lasting peace in the country.