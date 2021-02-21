An independent peace building organization, Foundation for Peace Professional, also known as PeacePro, has put together a report, titled: “State of Peace in Nigeria,” to spotlight manifest threat to peace in the country.

The report, according to Peacepro, is to document state specific threat to peace for the ease of reference and to put peace building at the forefront of national conversation with the aim of making it the centre piece of national security.

In a statement made available to newsmen over the weekend by Abdulrazaq Hamzat, an Executive Director of the organization, State of Peace report captures in real time what has been happening in Nigerian States for the month of January.

The report, according to Hamzat, is to illuminate very concisely issues threatening peace across the 36 States of Nigeria and how the authorities are dealing with it.

PeacePro explained that this January edition is the first in a report that would now be published on a monthly basis.

According to Hamzat, State of Peace report shall help direct a narrow intense beam of light on contentious issues and the organisation has made some recommendations to address some of the issues.

The January edition of State of Peace report described Katsina and Zamfara States as epicentre of banditry in the country, noting that banditry has risen to insurgency level, requiring full attention like the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

In Abia State, PeacePro identified farmers-herders clashes as a threat.

The group also identified the Eastern Security Network of the Indigenous People of Biafra as a threat, describing the threat posed by the separatist group as insurgency.

Other threats in Abia State highlighted by the report included Abia-Akwa Ibom border clash in Ikwuano and Obot community, National Union of Road Transport Workers and Self Acquired Tricycle Owners Association.

In Adamawa State, PeacePro identified a group known as Shila Boys as threat, as well as degradation of natural resources.

The recurring communal crisis between Umueri and Aguleri communities in Anambra State was identified as threat, as well as the alleged land grabbing by suspected agents of the Abia State Housing Development Corporation.

In Bayelsa State and Edo State, cultism and herders crisis were identified as threats.

In the Federal Capital Territory, PeacePro says that increasing rate of kidnaping and armed robbery, especially in Abaji area of the FCT to the roads leading to Kogi State, as threats, warning that this renewed criminality may threaten the security of Abuja.

Threats in each of the 36 States were identified and recommendations were given, the statement said.

Hamzat therefore urged the Government, both at State and Federal levels, to pay more attention to these threats and find lasting solution to them.

