Team Ramatu, a political group in support of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has pledged to develop the tourism sector in the Federal Capital Territory, to create jobs and reduce poverty.

Hadiza Kabir, organiser of the group and Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, stated this during a picnic organised to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary at Mpape Crushed Stones site, on Saturday in Abuja.

She explained that the event was a demonstration of their unalloyed support for FCT Minister of State, in the development of the tourism sector.

Kabir said that the choice of the venue was to assess the tourism potential of the Mpape Crushed Stones site, and to support the Federal Capital Territory Administration to develop the site to a global tourism destination in the country.

“We are here not just to catch fun to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Nigeria but also to demonstrate our loyalty and support the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, in the development of the territory’s tourism sector.

“We have heard so much about the Mpape Crushed Stones site, and we have decided to come on an assessment visit to see things for ourselves.

“It might interest you to know that we did not come here alone, we came with a reputable tourism and estate developer, the Tayan Group, who have indicated interest to partner the FCT Administration in the areas of affordable housing and tourism development in the territory.

“The group has assured us that if given the opportunity, they are ready to develop this site to a global standard.

“Therefore, for us in Team Ramatu, our support goes beyond politics. We are in for serious business in the development of not just the territory but the country at large.’’

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of Tayan Group, an estate developer, Tola Ayanlola, assured the group of the company’s readiness to develop the Mpape Crushed Stone site to a global tourism site, if given the opportunity.

Ayanlola said that the firm had the competence and financial capability to transform the site to an arena of revenue generation and job creation, in line with the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He thanked Team Ramatu for looking into the tourism sector, noting that the technical know-how of their international partners in the United Arab Emirates, the Mpape Crushed Stone site would be a reference point in the tourism sub-sector in Nigeria.