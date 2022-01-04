Group plans to plant 100,000 trees in Kano

A Kano based non-governmental organization (NGO), Panacea Foundation, has expressed its resolve to plant 100,000 trees in Kano schools and communities in 2022.

The founder of the organisation, Dahir Hashim made the revelation, when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Kano, the State’s capital.

Hashim confirmed that the project was aimed at curbing the menace of heat wave in Kano.

“We will place emphasis on planting in schools so that students will get the opportunity to acquaint themselves with tree planting and maintenance,” he said.

According to Hashim, the aim of the tree planting was to influence the massive re-greening of Kano city.

“In 2021, we planted more than 10,000 trees across various schools and communities within Kano local government areas.

“During this period, we have organized sensitization campaigns to raise environmental awareness amongst school children, communities, and public offices,” he said.

Hashim explained that the foundation had also trained community-based organizations on how to take care of the trees, and how to source local manure for them.

He indicated that the foundation had volunteers who served as focal persons in each of the local governments across the state.

“We are doing all these to ensure that the trees we planted are well taken care of and they will all grow to benefit the communities,” Hashim said.

He added that the project was to improve the overall ecosystem in Kano.

Hashim appealed for public support in ensuring a greener Kano in order to safeguard the city against climate change.