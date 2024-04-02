Group plans continuous exposure of Boko Haram’s deception, manipulation

A newly-formed alliance of Civil Society Groups, Truth Alliance, who work to expose the truth behind the tactics of violent extremist groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, have spoken about the utter disregard for human life and respect for the Islamic faith both groups have in response to recent atrocities.

The move is intended as a wakeup call to all those engaged in the fight to defeat violent and extremist groups.

The Truth Alliance was set up to expose the truth behind recent kidnappings.

It described them as “very destructive to the fabric of our once peaceful society”.

It described violent extremist groups as “morally bankrupt” for lying to the people of Nigeria who continue to suffer every day from their acts of violence that leaves a trail of destruction and death.

Ahmad Mustapha, a member of the Truth Alliance, said: “Violent extremist groups always conveniently find ways to hide the truth about what they do.

“They are always out to harm innocent people, they lie, they cheat and they commit all sorts of crimes against every member of society.

“They claim to represent Islam, but the truth is far from that.”

Commenting on the death of innocent Muslim worshippers after a recent suicide bombing in North East Nigeria, some members of the Truth Alliance described the killings as having no part in Islam, revealing instead their “utter disregard for those who choose to worship during the Holiest month of the year”.

The Truth Alliance is a fearless advocate for justice and transparency, committed to unmasking the truth behind extremist agendas and empowering communities to resist tyranny and violence.

Through education, outreach, and collaboration, the Truth Alliance strives to build a safer, more resilient society for all.

In a campaign, tagged: “Time to Tell the Truth,” the Truth Alliance has come together to expose the truth behind how violent extremist groups draw young people into their ranks.

These groups said the Truth Alliance, manipulate, deceive, control, kill, kidnap and destroy and that their movement as well as an ideology is inherently weak.