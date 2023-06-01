Group petitions EFCC over $5m bribery allegation against Ganduje

A Non-Governmental Organisation, War Against Injustice, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest and prosecution of the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over alleged $5 million bribe.

The NGO made the demand in a letter signed by its Executive Director, Umar Ibrahim Umar, dated May 30, 2023.

The letter was and addressed to the Kano Zonal Commander of the commission.

It urged the anti-graft agency to act just like it does when investigating ordinary Nigerians with such allegation against them.

PRNigeria sighted the acknowledged copy of the petition as stamped by the EFCC.

The petition read in part: “You may recall that sometime in 2018 there was as allegation of video clips published by Malam Jaafar Jaafar Chief Editor of Daily Nigerian (an online newspaper) to the effect that the ex-Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje collected bribes from the contractors to the tune of five million Dollars.

“The 8th Kano State House of Assembly to unravel this mystery, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the alleged offence, but this investigation was short life by an injunctive order issued by the Kano State High Court over lacking of power of the Assembly to investigate any criminal offence but due to his immunity at that time, no any action was taken in this regard.

“We wish to draw your attention to the fact that an ordinary man on the street in Nigeria as well as anti-graft non-governmental organisations like ours are still very much interested in the outcome of this investigation and faces the consequence of his action to serve as a deterrence on people in power and private citizens to shun corrupt practices.”

The petition was also copied to the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for immediate action.

PRNigeria.