Group, peace advocates call youths to de-escalate violent acts 

Connected Development (CODE) and other peace advocates have stressed the need for youths to deescalate acts leading to tension and disunity in Nigeria, especially on social media, for national cohesion.

Peace and Justice Advocate and Chief Executive CODE Hamzat Lawal, made the call at a religious dialogue tagged “Faith Talk: We Are One”, organised by Lawal in Abuja.

The dialogue was aimed at initiating an open ground for conversations and strategise on a collective way forward in spite of the differences of Nigerians in religion and ethnicity.

Lawal said he brought together young leaders from both faiths in the country Muslim and Christians in the spirit of Easter and Ramadan to reflect and talk to young leaders to de-escalate the tension and the negative narrative ongoing in the digital media space to reshape Nigeria for prosperity.

”I believe that peace is important in the centre of everything and I believe that we are one in our different looks, beliefs, ethnicity and religion.

“We are truly one and in the state of oneness, I brought young leaders together to honestly speak to ourselves and inspire our conscience.

”Our country is a reflection of what we do as a people and what we have chosen to do is to preach peace and unity, integrate more and ensure there is national cohesion.

”We understand that due to the outcome of the election, some people are aggrieved, but you cannot because of your grievance, remove the most important thing in the society which is peace, because for you to seek redress there must be peace.

”You cannot say that because you have lost an election, then there should be chaos; no, so as young people, we are saying that we want to also inspire older people who are bringing about divisive politics .

”As young people and as custodians of the destiny of Nigeria and the future of what Nigeria should be, we are going to de escalate this tension to change the narrative.

“I will continue to preach peace amongst ourselves as a Muslim in the spirit of Easter and peace of Ramadan.”

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Special Intervention, Ismaeel Ahmed called on youths to embrace their religious and other differences because they did not chose whether to be born in a Muslim or Christian home.

Ahmed urged them not to be apologetic about their religions because if God wanted everyone to be in one religion, he would have made it so.

He said that Nigerians were one before God, it was humans that created the differences and discriminations.

“But there is no problem if we disagree. What is unacceptable is that we should disagree to the level of chaos and conflict.

“We should have a standard upon which we can disagree and still move on and build this nation.

“Let’s keep talking. We have a great nation to build and it is minds that build nations and hands and the hope and ambition of young people, not differences in vision .”

Elder Semiye Micheal of the Apostolic Church, called on youths to learn to share their opinions and have conversations for nation building.

”We must stop criticism, blame game and begin to lead the change we all desired, as young people, we must down play hatred for ourselves, unless we resolve the key foundamentals, the problem would remain.

Another speaker, Ustadh Shuraim Abdulmin, stressed the need for citizens to consider the people’s common interest of nation building.

“Leadership is about bringing national cohesion, if we say we are religious, then we must follow the tenets of our creator.”