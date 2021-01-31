Charity Found, a group of philanthropists, has offered scholarship to five orphans from Sokoto State to further their education at Wise-House Tahfiz Academy Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The sponsorship which is part of the Usmaniye Education Foundation Turkey, came through the state’s Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

Malam Muhammad Maidoki, the Commission’s Chairman, told newsmen that the scholarship was an endowment by the foundation to support orphans acquire the best education.

Maidoki said that the gesture would give opportunity to the children to further their studies after secondary education to tertiary institution in Turkey.

“This gesture is a great opportunity given to us as a Commission to support the needy in the society and ensure that the orphans got the desired benefit of our commitment.

“However, the selection is based on merit, as we ensure the children are orphans as required in the guidelines of the scholarship.

“People should understand that our Commission is not sponsoring any scholarship but only utilising the opportunity of global charity organs to secure it for the needy.

“As such, I want to assure the needy that we will continue to follow up such opportunities to support all those deserving assistance,” he said.

The Chairman further called on wealthy Nigerians to grab the attitude of helping orphans among the society, adding that the reward of such act was so much attractive.

He thanked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for his support in ensuring the success of the Commission and for the opportunity given to it to serve the needy through the gesture.

Malam Usman Isa, who spoke on behalf of the Orphan`s Guardians, thanked the Commission for securing the scholarship and prayed for the success of the sponsors.

NAN report that the benefitting orphans included Zubairu Yusuf and Muhsinu Ibrahim from Sokoto South and Sokoto North local government areas respectively.

Others were Buhari Ibrahim, Haruna Bashir and Sulaiman Haliru from Shagari, Tambuwal and Sabon Birni LGAs respectively.