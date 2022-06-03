Group launches human rights initiative to protect vulnerable, women in Lagos

Lagos-based NGO, The Right Empowerment And Inclusion Initiative (THEREIIN) has launched a human rights initiative to protect the rights of the vulnerable groups and women.

The President of the organization, John Chukwu made this known at the launching of the initiative in Lagos Friday.

Chukwu says the initiative seeks to address poverty eradication, creative research, social injustices, promotion and protection of human rights of the less privileged people in the society.

The founder disclosed that THEREIIN was also in cooperation with some international bodies and groups which had been a strong support system to the laudable initiative.

He said: “I have experienced a lot growing up as a child, and that has motivated me to get devoted to supporting humanity.

“Here we are today launching the initiative of the inclusion of the vulnerable and the poor, and so far it has been a success.

“The name, ‘The Right Empowerment And Inclusion Initiative’ is a name extracted from the programme itself.

“There are lots of millions and thousands out there that are left behind, not knowing their rights, not being inclusive, being exempted from society, rejected and neglected.

“Therefore, from this we were able to extract the name to make people have a sense of belonging, comfort and help them fight for their deprived rights.”

Chukwu said it had been reaching out to people from Diaspora and overtime they decided to make it official and show themselves to the world and to establish the name on which the initiative was founded.

The president said with lots of supporters, donors, partners and volunteers, he was certain that THEREIIN would grow stronger and as well serve its purpose.

He said the initiative had come to stay, and they intended to reach out to grassroots communities where this initiative was needed the most.

“The organization’s core area is divided into three parts, the first is the access to justice which are the access to social economic, public interest litigation and fight for the neglected through advocacy and legal agencies.

“The second part, which is empowerment, is divided into formal and informal, that is the back to school campaign, skill acquisition and lots more.

“The third part is the creative research, in-depth research to know the cause of some gender violence, rampant ritual killings, social menace, social exclusion and lots more; we then put all these scripts together as a documentary.”

Chukwu further thanked those who had been supporting the organization in one way or the other, and those who took out time to be part of the initiative’s success story.