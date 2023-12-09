Group lauds NJC for affirming Justice Ojo as substantive Osun CJ

The Osun Mastermind, a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Saturday lauded the National Judicial Council for affirming Justice Adepele Ojo as the substantive Chief Judge of Osun State.

The group’s Executive Director, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said this in a statement in Osogbo.

Oyedokun-Alli said the council’s decision has rekindled more confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“We commend the council for declining the request of the state government to swear in another Justice to replace the Chief Judge of the state,” he said.

According to him, the state government and its legislature now understand that the rule of law is supreme and that the independence of the judiciary cannot be toyed with.

“While we are not saying the Chief Judge is clean or the best thing to have happened to the judiciary, but the route taken by both parties involved was wrong and condemnable,” he said.