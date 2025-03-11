Group lauds delivery of passport printing machines to Nigeria’s US consulates

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians and its partners have lauded the delivery of passport printing machines to Nigerian Consulates in New York and Atlanta in the United States of America.

The groups said the availability of the passport printing machines would bring relief to Nigerians in the United States of America.

The New York-based NGO asserted in its letter of commendation to the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, signed by its President, Olutomi Aregbesola, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Aregbesola, who described it as a breakthrough for Nigerians in the United States, said the development had ended years of frustrating delays in passport issuance and renewal.

She noted that the development followed relentless advocacy from OAN and its partner organisations, who have long called for decentralised passport printing to ease the burden on Nigerian citizens in the US.

“Until now, officials from New York and Atlanta Consulates had to travel to Washington D.C., to process passports – a practice that caused significant delays and frustration among Nigerians across multiple states under the consulate’s jurisdiction,” she said.

Aregbesola commended Tunji-Ojo for his prompt and decisive intervention in addressing the passport crisis.

According to her, the move has been hailed as a game-changer for the Nigerian diaspora, many of whom had been unable to travel due to long waits for passport renewals.

She said Tunji-Ojo’s leadership in ensuring the swift deployment of the machine has reaffirmed confidence in the Nigerian government’s commitment to serving its citizens, both at home and in the diaspora.

She added: “We are deeply grateful to Minister Tunji-Ojo for his quick response and unwavering commitment to resolving this long-standing issue.

“The arrival of this machine marks a new era for Nigerians in the US, ensuring that they can access efficient and timely consular services without unnecessary stress.”

Aregbesola noted the recognition of his outstanding service to Nigerians in the diaspora.

OAN and its partners extended a special invitation to Tunji-Ojo to serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Annual Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Carnival in New York.

The prestigious role, according to her, will provide an opportunity to celebrate his dedication and give him a platform to engage directly with Nigerians in the US.

She, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to continue supporting visionary leaders like Tunji-Ojo, who had demonstrated a genuine commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

She said: “This is the kind of progressive governance we need – leaders who listen, act, and bring solutions.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the government to ensure the sustained improvement of consular services for Nigerians abroad.

“With this historic step, the Nigerian Government has signaled its dedication to enhancing service delivery and strengthening trust with its diaspora community.

“Nigerians in the U.S. can now look forward to a more efficient, transparent, and responsive passport processing system – one that truly reflects the spirit of the renewed hope agenda.”

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, recently confirmed the arrival and installation of the machines at a town hall meeting, stating that it marks a turning point in the provision of consular services.

At the meeting, the ambassador also assured Nigerians that with the passport printing machines now in place, delays will soon be a thing of the past as the consulate works to clear the backlog of pending applications.

OAN is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting the welfare, culture, and interests of Nigerians living in the United States.

With a mission to foster unity and provide support to the Nigerian community, OAN strives to address challenges and celebrate the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora.

