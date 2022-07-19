Group lauds Buhari on Osun guber poll

Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLMDI) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the hitch-free conduct of the Osun governorship poll.

Habila Kayit, the National Coordinator, GLMDI in a statement in Abuja said that the amended Electoral Act was shaping elections in the country for the better.

According to Kayit, the conduct of the Osun governorship election has shown that Nigeria is on a path of restoring its lost glory.

“The bane of the challenges bedeviling the nation is partly on leadership failure and lack of independence of our institutions that are to tame the excesses of politicians and those in authority.

“Nigerians are not asking for too much; We need a system that is working where security of lives and property is guaranteed.

“Nigerians need infrastructure and superstructure facilities in place to support public and private businesses, employment opportunities for the teaming youths, robust educational systems that will support creativity and productivity, better healthcare facilities and much more.

“The Electoral Amendment Act has boosted citizens’ confidence in elections as they can now decide whom they want as leaders,“ he said.

Kayit said that going forward, contesting elections would pose danger for those who were not ready to govern the nation in truth and honesty as it would no longer be business as usual.

According to him, Nigerians are committed to a better country.

He added that the hardship and suffering from past and present administrations had opened the eyes of citizens to the cause of their sufferings.

Kayit said that this made citizens realise that the solutions to their sufferings lied in electing credible and experienced leaders that would fix the country for good.

“Any leader that fails to reach citizens’ expectations will be shown the way out as a way of protest using their voter cards.

“Political parties will no longer determine the choice of leaders any longer,” he said.

Kayit called on citizens to belief in the electoral system and support electoral stakeholders in ensuring peaceful elections in Nigeria.

He cautioned politician against enticing or coercing citizens into doing their biddings and encouraged the electorate to engage the politicians on their manifestos for the benefit of the society.

Kayit also urged Nigerians to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready and they should turn out in their numbers to exercise their civic responsibilities and reject any form of manipulations that would thwart the milestone reached.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders for building a successful trajectory during the Osun governorship poll that should be sustained in subsequent elections.

Kayit said that there was jubilation among Nigerians on the Osun poll because it rekindled the hope of citizens with an assurance that a better Nigeria is possible.

He said that the Electoral Amendment Act has reawakened consciousness among citizens and propelled them to believe that their votes would count in the 2023 elections and beyond.

He said that the Osun governorship election has further demonstrated the preparedness of INEC, the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) among other stakeholders that a new Nigeria where justice, peace and equity reign was possible.