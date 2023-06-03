Group lauds Asari Dukobo for minority rights advocacy

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has commended Alhaji Asari Dokubo for his relentless advocacy for the rights of minority people.

National President of MOSIEND, Kenedy Tonjo-West in a statement issued Saturday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital noted that Dokubo’s struggles bring to the fore, decades of selfless service by the Ijaw leader.

The statement described Dokubo as a man of many parts, with passion in his pursuit for a better deal for the Izon Ethnic Nationality and other minorities in the Niger Delta and Nigeria,

Tonjo-West noted that Dokubo has sacrificed a lot for the peace, unity and Socio-economic and political advancement of the Ijaws and Niger Delta people.

“Asari Dokubo is a Hero, one we hold in high esteem and join in celebrating as always,” Tonjo-West also said.

“Asari is a trail blazer and pathfinder who brought more awareness to the gross marginalization and oppression of the Niger Delta people by forces, including Multinational corporations.

“And his detest for criminality more especially from those in the struggle platform stands him out. Asari abhors any act that will dent the credibility and integrity of the people in the struggle platform.

“He speaks truth to power and has become the voice to several voiceless ethnic nationalities outside of Ijaw and Niger Delta,” Tonjo-West stated.

The MOSIEND leader said Dokubo is a role model to so many and he makes his position on issues and policies known without fear or favour.

Tonjo-West described Dokubo, a former President of Ijaw Youths Council, as a known anti-oppression and anti-corruption advocate.

“We rejoice with him and celebrate God’s mercy and faithfulness upon his life and wish him many more years ahead in good health, sound mind and fulfilment.

“Yes, he may be controversial sometimes in his positions on issues but that doesn’t make him a bad person. He has a kind heart but should not be taken for granted.

“If he stands for you, you can go home because he stands by his convictions. He is our illustrious son and brother, a legend and a rear gem. Ijaw Nation and Niger Delta are proud to have him” Tonjo-West said.