Group lauds Abiru for donating N30m to 600 indigent students

The indigenous students of Lagos State, under the aegis of the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), have applauded Senator Tokunbo Abiru for supporting 600 of their members with N30 million.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Hassan Abdulsalam, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NULASS, and issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Senator Abiru, representing Lagos State East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, gave N50,000 each to each of the 600 students on Thursday, October 14, at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

The statement added that the event was in partial fulfillment of the lawmaker’s commitment to reach out to his constituents.

Abdulsalam said, “We are delighted at this laudable initiative by Senator Abiru. It is, indeed, a good development and we really appreciate him for reaching out to some of our members and living up to expectations.

“No doubt, this support will be a big relief to the beneficiaries. They are happy and it has revived their sense of belonging, knowing full well now that they can enjoy more.

“The support is targeted at brilliant, studious but indigent indigenes in the 16 local government and the local council development areas in Lagos East Senatorial District,” Abdulsalam said in the statement.

Also, Mr Shasanya Akinola, NULASS president, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the financial support as a great gesture, adding that it would go a long way to inspire the students.

Akinola added that such assistance was timely as it would enable the students attend to important matters that might be affecting them.

He advised the beneficiaries to give in their best in the pursuit of their academics.

“This is academically and emotionally motivating, and this is part of what we are clamouring for. That is why we are applauding Senator Abiru.

“I, therefore, want to urge other lawmakers from across the state to follow suit and take students welfare as part of their agenda and priority,” he said.

While congratulating the successful beneficiaries, the NULASS leader tasked the students on the need to use the money judiciously and portray themselves as good ambassadors of the institution and the state.

“This money is coming at the right time to support the students, particularly, during 0 this current economic situation. They should be prudent and spend it wisely, use the money for their academic journey,” Akinola said.