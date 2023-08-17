Group kicks over detention of Reverend Father for alleged defilement of four-year-old girl

The Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, a Civil Rights Advocacy Group, is demanding justice and reparation for a Roman Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Peter Chukwuneke Uchebo, detained by the police over the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in Borno State.

The group accused the police of persecuting the priest, stressing that the allegation against him remains unsubstantiated.

The group, therefore, called on the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to order the unconditional release of Uchebo or charge him to court.

HURIWA, while stating that the Police should be professional in its investigation, added that it should be guided by the provisions of the Police Act of 2020 and not oppress Nigerians.

It advised the Catholic hierarchy in the Maiduguri Diocese to file a suit at the Federal High Court seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Uchebo, who has been in detention since July 2023.

HURIWA was vexed over allegations that police allegedly asked Uchebo to sign out his right to seek judicial reprieve over his wrongful detention.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said findings from credible sources stated thus: “On 27th June 2023, a day declared as Sallah public holiday in Borno State, the school manager attached to the Diocese of Maiduguri of the Roman Catholic Church Rev. Father Peter Chukwuneke Uchebo instructed that students were not to come to school.

“This message was left on the school WhatsApp page for parents. Being a free day for students, he decided to carry on the decking for an ongoing construction within the premises.

“He, therefore, invited the youths and other persons to contribute to local support by working with the labourers. Unfortunately, few children and wards whose parents might have not gotten the message came to school.

“Uchebo and other church members were at the site supporting the work. Among those who were offering local support was the school head teacher Mr Philip Peter.

“While this work went on at the site, the few students who came decided to stay within the school premises to play. There were 10 students who stayed back.

“Among them was Miss Rifkatu a four-year-old girl, who joined the other children to play. At about 2:PM, one Ibrahim took her along with him, picked a tricycle home and dropped her at home and then proceeded to his house.

“Between 9:PM and 10:PM, a detachment of policemen and one Mrs Rachael, the mother of the Rifkatu and police personnel from the Biu Police Station, arrived at the Parish house asking for Uchebo to arrest him.

“There were few parishioners there who were still working at the site to finish the decking. At this news, some of them gathered and there was a commotion.

ALSO READ:

“They inquired what the arrest was for, and they were told by the policemen, that there was an allegation of rape committed within the Church premises and so Uchebo was required to be at the station to respond to some questions.

“Enraged by this, the youths resisted the arrest of the priest and insisted rather that the suspect, Philip, should be arrested. After calming the situation, the policemen left without arresting the priest.

“The following day, Uchebo arrived at the police station. There he was told that an allegation was levelled against Mr Philip the headteacher for supposedly raping a four-year-old girl.

“According to the police, the girl who could barely speak said ‘It is Uncle Philip who gave me an injection.’ Intending the injection to be his penetration of the girl. Furthermore, on the said night of 27th June 2023, the Police had ordered a medical examination conducted at the general hospital by a lab scientist. The police were awaiting the report which the lab scientist promised will be ready in eight days.

“Mr Philip denied the allegation as he claimed he was at the construction site assisting the ongoing work along with some of the Church youths. Upon hearing that there were some children who were at school with the girl, Uchebo inquired and was told the number of the children.

“He then went and fetched them with the permission of their parents to come over and testify. The children gave their testimony that they had actually played in the school with Rifkatu. That at some point she fell and began to cry.”

HURIWA said that following the Police invitation, Uchebo went back home and continued to await the outcome of the result of the medical test while Philip remained in police custody.

It was further learned that on July 4, 2023, Uchebo, in the company of two other Priests, travelled to Maiduguri via Damaturu for priestly ordination taking place in Maiduguri.

Upon arrival, he discussed the case with the diocesan Bishop who asked him to meet the diocesan lawyer, Barrister Habiba.

This he did and briefed her about what took place in Biu.

The statement by Onwubiko added: “On Friday 7th July 2023, Uchebo received a call inviting him to come over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID). He obliged and went to answer the call thinking it was to give a statement.

“On arriving there, he was told that he was also a suspect. This was based on a video recorded by the father of Rifkatu who asking leading questions, said, ‘Who injected you?’ Her response was Uncle Philip. It was also alleged based on the video with prompts that Uchebo held her hand for the injection. For this, he was considered the second suspect in the case of Rape. After taking his statement, he was detained on the 7th of July, 2023. He has remained in detention from 7th July up to date.”