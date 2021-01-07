The Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, an environmental and human rights group, has kicked against the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The group expressed its reservation about the hike in a statement issued on Thursday in Aba by its Executive Director, Nelson Nnanna.

Nnanna said that the measure by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission had further exposed vulnerable Nigerians to more economic hardship in the midst of COVID-19 second wave.

“FENRAD laments that this is happening at a time when State and Federal Governments are finding it hard to sustain the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage,” he said.

He regretted that “times are hard now and people’s purchasing power is sharply declining amid unprecedented record of job losses.

“Policies like this will, no doubt, bear negatively on prices of locally-made goods.

“They cannot compete favourably with foreign goods because energy charges will reflect on prices,” he said.

Nnanna further frowned at other recent price hikes, including those on fuel, Value Added Tax and bank lodgements, amongst others.

He called on the federal government to have a rethink on its tariff policy, considering the sufferings of poor Nigerians.

He recommended gradual deregulation of the power sector, in view of the impact of the current economic challenges on average Nigerians.