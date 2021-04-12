The Oodua Media Group, New York, USA on Monday April 12, 2021 organized an awareness rally in front of the White House, United States, to draw the world’s attention to the determination of the Yoruba people to have an independent Oodua Republic.

In a poorly organized programme, streamed via Koiki Media, the few participants physically present at the event displayed placards with the inscription ‘Support Orile Ede Yoruba: ‘No Nigerian Election in Yoruba Territory’

One of the organisers, who introduced himself as the host, Almaruf Yekini, said another awareness rally would be organized in Atlanta, Georgia next Monday in front of the CNN Centre.

He decried the situation where a nation with millions of people spread over several countries of the world would continue to be subjugated by a tribe of fewer than 20 million people.

He noted that the right to be free from slavery and oppression is a fundamental right as citizens of the world under the United Nations charter.

Curiously, organisers played both Yoruba and Biafra anthems before starting the programme. When some participants who contributed virtually asked why Biafra anthem had to be played at a rally for Yoruba self-determination rally, they were simply told: ‘We’re in it together’.

While highlighting some of the benefits of an autonomous Yoruba nation, Almaruf said: “We will revive our Yoruba language; our children will learn and be taught in our own language.

“Nigerians are now known and treated all over the world as terrorists; Yoruba are not Nigerians, and we’re not terrorists.

“We will write our own constitution. All our chiefs and traditional rulers will have power to function independently.

“We will be able to manage the security of our Yoruba nation more effectively. We will be able to manage our immigration more effectively.”

Lyrics of the Yoruba anthem (four verses) were also recited for all Yoruba race to learn.

Over 300 participants joined the rally virtually, including Akogun Tola Adeniyi, who came in briefly.