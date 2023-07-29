Group hails Tinubu for nominating Hon Tunji-Ojo as Minister

828 828

A non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating an Ondo State Federal lawmaker, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO) as a minister of the Federal Republic.

The group also congratulated the nominee for being among the first batch of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for screening for the well deserved nomination

Hon Tunji-Ojo, a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal Constituency of Ondo state was the Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 9th Assembly.

The DCD’s commendation, issued in Abuja was signed by its National Convener, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro.

The CDC said Tunji-Ojo as a minister “Would add value to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, especially in the communication and IT sector having been an accomplished business and management executive with a flourishing career in ICT, becoming the CEO of a leading indigenous ICT consultant company in Nigeria, Matrix IT Solutions Limited, at the age of 24”.

The group noted that “As a professional, he holds a certification in Ethical Hacking and Counter Measures and is also a certified CompTIA Network Plus Engineer and a Britannia Hardware A+ Management Certificate Holder”.

According to them, “With certifications in eighteen professional qualifications in ICT including the prestigious title of being one of the first set of certified ethical hackers from Royal Britannia IT Training Academy in the United Kingdom before he turned 24 years, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo possesses the requisite qualifications, experience and character to contribute meaningfully and immensely to the President Tinubu’s APC-led government.

“Mr. President, we deeply appreciate you for nominating this rare talent and resourceful young man to be part of your administration. We have no doubt in our minds that Hon. Tunji-Ojo, being a round peg in a round hole will be an invaluable asset to your administration and the country at large.

“This particular nomination and indeed the other 27 have clearly shown that the Renewed Hope Agenda will be a huge success because intellectuals, bureaucrats and experienced professionals such as Hon. Tunji-Ojo are given an opportunity to ventilate their skills, the nation will certainly be a better place.

“We commend Mr. President for this wonderful pick for it has proven that the youths who are leaders of tomorrow have a place in the current administration as those who are prepared for service would definitely be accorded due recognition.

“Hence, we pray that God will give them the strength and excellent health to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians”, the statement stated.

The DCD further stated that “As a member of the House of Representatives from 2019 to date, Hon. Tunji-Ojo has given a good account of himself by offering purposeful representation and service to his constituents.

“His Federal constituency has enjoyed a wholesome transformation, which has successfully changed the condition of the people.

“It is on record that Hon. Tunji-Ojo has changed his federal constituency into a construction site with an array of projects executed by him in the last four years. Presently, there is no community in his constituency that has not benefited from BTO as hardwork and benevolence.