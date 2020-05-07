A socio-political group, Seyi Makinde Movement for Good Governance, has hailed the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his visionary ambition to construct six modern bus terminals in Ibadan, the state capital.

A press release signed by the Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abdul-Marooph Adegoke, noted that the decision of the Makinde administration is a further testimonial that the current Peoples Democratic Party administration in Oyo State is poised to take the state to a new era of economic prosperity.

The group said with the state government now having its full grip on the management of public transport operations, there is a potential for private sector investment in that sector of the economy.

It said: “It is fortuitous that at this time when there is a continuous drop in oil revenue, Oyo State has a visionary leader in the helm of affairs. If the federal government is already reviewing its own national budget on account of inaccurate oil revenue projections, the smart thing for a serious state government to do is relying less of handouts from Abuja and begin to make bold steps to open new economic frontiers that will sustain the economy of the state. This is exactly what Governor Makinde is doing and Oyo State cannot be more lucky to have him at the saddle at this point in time.

“Ibadan has a very large population with many people traveling in and out of the city from other states across Nigeria for various business activities. What the state government is doing now is to tap into the potentials inherent in the population of Ibadan and the entrepreneurial drive of the people to kick start a brand new and sustainable economy for Oyo State, such that will be less reliant on handouts of oil revenue from the federal government.

“We stand solidly behind the governor on this and also call on all stakeholders in the Oyo State project to stand by the Makinde administration at this time. This time requires a bi-partisan approach to issues of governance. The opposition All Progressives Congress and other renegades should key into the goal of building an economy for the people of Oyo State where government’s revenue and expenditure will not be dependent on handouts from the federal government and prosperity would be abundant for the people of the state.

“The PDP administration under the able leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is showing leadership by example by eschewing the usual wastage in the way government businesses are being done.

“Long gone are the days of corrupt enrichment. Governor Makinde will not allow looting of the treasury by anyone no matter how highly placed, and he will not engage in highly inflated contracts while denying workers their salaries and emoluments, as was the case in the past.

“Pensioners will continue to receive their pensions and the governor is ready to step on toes to protect the resources of Oyo state.

“He has taken it as a responsibility to turn Oyo state from its sick position to a viable and prosperous state. Governor Makinde is a stickler to accountability and believes in giving jobs to capable hands.

“The resources of Oyo state is for the benefits of the people of Oyo state. The real political godfathers of Governor Makinde are the people of Oyo State – not some unscrupulous politicians who cover their faces with perforated garbs to deceive the people.”

