The Peace, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Initiative on Thursday commended the Nigerian Army for recording massive successes in its operations across the northwestern part of the country.

The PRRI, in a statement through its Director, Mary Odoma, said the establishment of the Army Super Camp IV as well as the launch of “Operation Sahel Sanity” in Faskari, Katsina State last month, marked the dawn of a new era.

According to the group, the troops have been ruthless in its operations in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara, quelling the activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

The statement said: “The establishment of the Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, Kastina State on the 6th of July 2020, marked a new dawn in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other similar criminal activities in the North West region of the country.

“When ‘Operation Sahel Sanity’ was launched, the residents of these areas welcomed the operation with open hands and minds.

“By the first month of operation, Sahel Sanity was already yielding desired results.

“The gallant troops of operation Sahel Sanity had conducted several operations, including aggressive clearance operation and ambush operation in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States.

“These operations according to information from the defence Headquarters website, indicated that within the first month of the operation, about 80 armed bandits were neutralised and another 33 suspected bandits arrested.

“Also several arms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

“During the many operations, the notorious Dangote triangle and their logistic bases, plus many other bandit camps were equally destroyed.

“This has denied the criminals the much needed cover for regrouping. Several other hideouts of these criminals have been cleared and the criminals either neutralised or dislodged.”

The PRRI said it was time for social works to begin in the region to rehabilitate the internally displaced persons.

The group, however, called on governments at state and local levels, non-governmental organisations, traditional and religious leaders to unite to fashion out the way forward.