Group gives APC Caretaker Committee date to conduct National Convention

The Progressive Mandate Movement has appealed to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that its National Convention is conducted on February 5, 2022.

The group spoke in a statement by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, and Secretary, Adekunle Fijabi.

The PMM, a sub group in the APC, in the statement on Sunday in Abuja also urged the APC CECPC to ensure the immediate release of processes leading to the National Convention latest by January 5, 2022 to avoid crisis within the party’s rank and file.

The PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of the APC, called on the Buni-led CECPC not to prolong the date for the party’s national convention a day beyond February 5, 2022.

It said: “This organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the ruling party.

“We therefore call on the Governor Buni-led APC national caretaker committee not to go beyond February 5, 2022, to hold our party’s national convention.”

The statement said the group is in possession of the instructions given to the committee by the Presidency on the need to conduct the party’s national convention on February 5.

It, therefore, appealed to the CECPC to respect the party’s leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming national convention.

It said: “We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistake that will eventually make us to lose elections in 2023.”