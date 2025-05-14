Group faults governor for alleged neglect of rural security

A political pressure group, the Zamfara Movement Democrat (ZMD), has criticised Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State for what it describes as a complete failure to protect lives and properties in rural communities, two years into his administration.

According to the group, the governor has done little to address the alarming security situation ravaging the state.

They also accused him of governing in a “desperado and emperor style” while neglecting the plight of his people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZMD convener Umar Sarki said residents in rural areas are being killed daily, properties looted, and villages attacked without any meaningful response from the state government.

“People are being maimed, women and children displaced, and yet Governor Dauda has shown no serious action or empathy. Even condolence visits or emergency responses have been ignored,” Sarki said.

Speaking further, Sarki said Dauda is currently receiving 3 billion naira each month in security votes, yet insecurity remains high.

Drawing a comparison, ZMD praised former Governor and current Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammad Bello Matawalle, for what it called proactive steps during his 2019–2023 tenure, including leading relief efforts, working with federal security forces, and establishing operational bases in the state.

Sarki further disclosed that Matawalle’s administration received 300 million naira and was able to reduce insecurity to the barest minimum.

“Governor Matawalle ensured the establishment of Operation Hadarin Daji headquarters in Zamfara and facilitated President Buhari’s launch of anti-banditry operations in the state.

“This brought relative peace before the current administration reversed progress,” Sarki added.

He criticised the current administration’s failure to establish even a single police outpost in any of the 147 electoral wards, accusing the governor of instead ridiculing the police through state-sponsored litigation.

ZMD further alleged that Governor Dauda has prioritised political gain over public safety, highlighting the procurement of security vehicles at allegedly inflated prices and the establishment of a Security Trust Fund as mechanisms to siphon local government funds.

“The governor’s so-called security outfit only operates in urban areas and serves to suppress political opposition rather than protect the people,” the group claimed.

Post Views: 11