Group faults decision to exclude Daniel, Ladoja, others from PDP chairmanship race

The Yoruba Patriots Movement has faulted the decision of the South West Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party to exclude some aspirants from the zone from the national chairmanship race.

The position of the group was contained in a statement on Sunday by its National Coordinator, Oladosu Oladipo.

The statement reads: “The purported decision of the Southwest PDP BoT members to eliminate some PDP Chairmanship aspirations like Governor Gbenga Daniel, Governor Rashidi Ladoja, Jimi Agbaje etc is not only undemocratic but very unfortunate for the following reasons:-

“1. A transparent procedure capable of producing good result for the seriously marginalized Southwest Region should have started from State screening . For instance in Oyo State where Senator Ladoja and Prof Taoheed Adedoja are both aspirants for the PDP Chairman, leaders in Oyo State like Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senators Ayo Adeseun,Hoses Agboola, Chief Sarafa Alli, Asimiyu Alarape, Alhaji Alli Oyedeji Dodo, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, Alhaji Barrister Gbolarumi, Senator Robert Koleoso, Hon Muraina from Ibarapa, Hon Mrs Adeola Akande former Leader,House of Rep, Chief Tunde Mustapha from Iseyin to mention just a few to decide their preference out of the two aspirants from Oyo State.

“The same due process ought to be applied for Lagos State where Jimi Agbaje and Chief Olabode George are aspirations to the PDP Chairmanship seat.

With the greatest respect to my respected BoT members from Southwest any thing contrary to tranparent, honest and all inclusive process will surely lead to exodus of PDP followers of Aspirants badly treated.

“2. What is the commitment of these to Yoruba project of Restructuring the country based on the 1963 Federal Constitution?

“3. The questions reasonable and Patriotic Yoruba are asking are:-

“Who are the said BoT members that took that decision?

“Where and when was the decision taken?

“How many of the said BoT members were @ The Yoruba Summit on 7th September 2017 held at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan or The Yoruba Stakeholders’ Colloquium held at Jogor Event Centre Stadium Road , Ibadan on 21st January 2017.

“Why have these BoT members wanting to unilaterally decide the political direction and future of the Southwest failed, refuse or and neglected to identify with yearnings and aspirations of the Yoruba leaders in their struggle to making Yoruba Nation and equal partner in the Commonwealth of Nigeria?

“Unless these BoT members purported to have taken the decision on the unethical screening of PDP Southwest Chairmanship Aspirants, can prove me wrong on the I have raised above the exercise should condemned and thrown into dustbin

“The decision is unwholesome, tainted, divisive, ill-motived and very very unpopular. Therefore, it’s null and void and of no effect at all.

“The purported PDP BoT members should tender unreserved apology to the Southwest people for their leadership flaw.”

One of the BoT members, Alhaji Shuaibu Oyedokun, had in a statement on Saturday said the group had pruned the number of aspirants to three.

Those endorsed were a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties and former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Chief Bode George; and a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Shut out from the race are a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel; a former National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo; the party governorship candidate in the 2015 elections in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje; and Akin-Deko Akintayo, who is from Ondo State.

The BoT said it picked George to represent the Ogun-Lagos axis, while Adedoja is to stand for the election for Osun-Oyo and Adeniran to represent Ekiti-Ondo.

The caucus said its action was based on the numerous calls and wise counsel from several quarters to prune the contestants to a manageable size.