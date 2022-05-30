Group extols Peter Obi’s emergence as Labour Party candidate

The Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction has extolled former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on his election as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections.

The National Convener of the group, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the commendation in Monday in Enugu.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday’s emergence of Obi in Labour Party’s primary in Asaba, Delta State.

Ezekwueme said that Obi had earned a well deserved victory as he had secured a veritable platform for his patriotic and selfless mission to rescue and revamp the country’s socio-economic and political fortunes.

He said that Obi’s selfless ambition would restore security, tackle unemployment and restore people’s confidence in the government if elected president in 2023.

According to him, the emergency of Obi as the presidential candidate of Labour Party has rekindled hope of actualisation of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction.

He said: “Obi’s candidacy should go beyond political parties, tribal or religious affiliations as he has been tried, tested and trusted.

“He is the only former governor that left N75 billion while leaving office in 2014, while his contemporaries incurred huge debts.

“Nigerians should join hands with Peter Obi to rescue, redeem and restore the glory and principle of the founding fathers of this great country.

“It is no exaggeration but existential reality that Obi has proved that you can be active in politics and be honest and transparent as well as humble, God fearing and compassionate over the plights and predicaments of the citizenry.

“Obi’s presidential aspiration is possible, achievable and divinely supported by all well-meaning Nigerians concerned about the future of this great country.”

Ezekwueme recalled that Dr. Olusegun Mimiko achieved such a feat when as candidate of Labour Party he won the governorship election in Ondo State.

He said: “Our good will be made better, our better best the moment we vote for best candidates notwithstanding political, religious, tribal or clans cleavages.

“We commend Labour Party for their patriotism for standing for equity, justice and morality by zoning their presidential candidate to the South East.

“We call on other political parties to emulate them for it is only justice that precipitates peace, unity and progress.”