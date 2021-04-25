Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a social political group, has endorsed Dr Doyin Okupe, a physician and Special Assistant to two former Nigerian Presidents, as a presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

The group National Coordinator, Godwin Onmonya, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday that the group had hope in the former National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention.

According to Omonya, the group endorsed the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo as its own preference candidate because he is a reliable and credible choice for the 2023 Presidential race.

He described the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, as God-sent and capable of turning around the country’s economy, employment for the youth, agricultural innovation and protection of lives and property.

“Okupe will create enabling environment for businesses to thrive, restore respect for the rule of law and job opportunities for the development of the country.

“Okupe is a Nigerian physician and politician who co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre.

“He is a thoroughbred grassroots politician, who understands Nigeria and Nigerians’ challenges and can provide acceptable solution to them all,” he said

During the Second Republic, Okupe was a House of Representatives candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) for the 1983 parliamentary election.

In 2002, he also declared interest to be governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Ogun State, where he squared up as major contender with eventual winner, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

“Our decision to stand by Okupe is neither unguided nor borne out of sentiments, rather it is as a result of extensive analysis and assessment,’’ he said.

The national coordinator said that the group would deliver more than five million votes for him in 2023 general elections.

He, however, urged the members across the country to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in preparation for the general elections.

“It is on behalf of the group that I hereby endorse Okupe candidacy and promise to deliver more than five million votes in the country for him and we must all get our PVCs ready.

“The task ahead of us is huge but with dedication, hard work and the support of our members in all the states of the federation, we will surely come out victorious,” Omonya said.