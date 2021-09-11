Group draws support for Oyinlola’s PDP chairmanship

A political group, Ayombo Movement for Good Governance, has canvassed support for former Governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to be the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group in a statement signed by its President, Prince Ayoade Adewopo, on Saturday in Abuja, described Oyinlola as the best candidate with needed charisma and grassroots support across the country, to lead the party and return it to power in 2023.

Adewopo said that the impeccable public administrative record of the former military administrator of Lagos State put him on an incontrovertible pedestal of leadership in the country.

He described Oyinlola as well-respected and highly regarded based on his outstanding achievements in the previous public offices he held.

“Oyinlola’s past positions has demonstrated his prodigious capacity as a celebrated manager and leader of men and resources.

“Having served in different roles of public trust, it is crystal clear that Oyinlola is reliable, dependable and trustworthy.

“He can be trusted owing to his purposeful and resourceful approaches to providing time tested solutions to the challenges that confront our society.

“Oyinlola, commonly referred to as Óyin (meaning, honey), if elected as the National Chairman of the PDP will turn the tide of history for the party especially at this auspicious moment.

“He is the most far reaching and admirable personality amongst other candidates running for the seat,” he said.

Adewopo said that the national chairmanship of Oyinlola would be more appealing to Nigerians knowing his antecedents and administrative skills.

He said this was more so as there had been a clarion call for an upright, resourceful, detribalised, tolerant and admirable politician to lead PDP at the present time to reform and return it to electoral victory.

Adewopo said the present reality was that the party needed a leader of leaders to unite, heal and prepare the party for the task ahead.

He said, “Oyinlola has proven in all ramifications that he is fully prepared for this seemingly insurmountable task.

“He has the acumen to lead the PDP. He is a relationship builder, approachable, a team player, a critical thinker, emotionally matured and prepared for the job.

“The election of Oyinlola as the national chairman of PDP is a ray of hope for all party members, party admirers, Nigerians and Nigeria as a whole.

“At this challenging times in our country and our party, PDP needs Oyin to hand over trusted and capable leadership to the party, and peace and prosperity to Nigerians.”

Adewopo added that as the party prepared for its elective national convention scheduled for Oct. 30, it would be more appropriate to search for a charismatic leader in the South West to lead the party.

“To ensure justice and fairness, the South West region that has not enjoyed the slot of national chairmanship should be given the opportunity to lead the party and return the party to power as the national convention of the PDP approaches.

“The time is now for the largest political party in Africa to produce a competent, consistent and all-rounded national leader from the South West region who could garner an all-inclusive support from the grassroots.

“The time is now to garner all resources and ensure that Oyinlola, former civilian and military governor is elected as the next National Chairman of the PDP,” he said.