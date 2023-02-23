Trending
Group draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Hassan Muaz

Following the final qualifying playoffs, here is the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be playing in Group B in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Group A
New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

GROUP B
Australia

Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

GROUP C
Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

GROUP D
England

Haiti

Denmark

China

GROUP E
US

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

GROUP F
France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

GROUP G
Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

GROUP H
Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea.

