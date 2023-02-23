Group draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Following the final qualifying playoffs, here is the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be playing in Group B in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
GROUP B
Australia
Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
GROUP C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
GROUP D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
GROUP E
US
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
GROUP F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
GROUP G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
GROUP H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea.
. Reuters/NAN.