The Divine Sisters, a women group, has donated food items worth N600,000 to 35 widows in Jos, the Plateau capital.

Among the items donated to the women on Saturday were bags of rice, beans, gallons of groundnut oil, salt, seasoning cubes, among others.

The leader of the group, Zainab Haruna, in a brief remark shortly before handing over the items, said that the goal was to reach out to the less privileged in the society, especially widows and orphans, in love and charity.

She said that the food items would minimise the dearth of food usually the major worry of widows and orphans.

Haruna said that the group was founded two years ago with a membership of 35 women, adding that it had continued to assist widows and orphans since 2018.

“We reached out to 100 orphans in 2019; we gave them food items, clothings and paid their tuition fees,” she said.

The coordinator called on individuals and corporate bodies to assist the cause by providing support to the less privileged persons in the society so as to give them a sense of belonging.

Eunice Danmadami, wife of the General Officer Commanding(GOC) Nigerian Army, 3 Division, Rukuba, who made the presentation to the widows, commended the group for the kind gesture.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria expressed gratitude to the group for the donation.

A widow, Salamatu Garba, commended the group for the gesture which she said would assist her family tremendously.

Felicia Kefas, another widow, who appeared very emotional about the items she received, said that she could not remember the last time she had so much basic food stuff in her house at a time.

“I am indeed very happy; I really cannot thank this group enough,” she said.