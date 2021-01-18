The Buoye Omuso Brown Major House has denied knowledge of a letter purportedly written by one Samuel Brown, convener of Finima Renaissance against the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited.

In a press release, titled: “NLNG has failed Finima people,” it was alleged that NLNG did little or nothing to its wholly host community of Finima, which was said to have been sacrificially relocated so that the firm could be built.

The community will host the newly awarded Train 7, recently given to a consortium of SCD JV.

However, in a press release dated January 18, 2021 and jointly signed by Wari-Alabo Inima Dickson Brown and Wari-Alabo Airigha Goni-Brown, acting Chairman and Secretary, Council of Wari-Alapu, the group said the community does not know or have any organisation called “Finima Renaissance”.

They stated that they did not authorise the person identified as Samuel Brown or the faceless group to issue a press release on their behalf or on behalf of Finima community.

The press release read: “Our attention have been drawn to a press release on the above subject purported to have been issued and signed by one Samuel Brown as the convener of an unknown group calling itself “the Finima Renaissance.

“As the leaders of Buoye Omuso Brown Major House of Finima and Finima Community; we affirm that we do not know or have any organisation going by the name of The Finima Renaissance and we did not unauthorised the unknown Samuel Brown nor the faceless group to issue a press release on our behalf or on behalf of Finima Community.

“We would therefore advice the general public to discountenance the press release and be vary of imposters and faceless group who may create disaffection between NLNG and Finima in order to attract advantages to themselves.

“Going forward, the general public is advised to verify information that purports to emanate from our community for purposes of clarification.

“We assure the Nation of our resolve and firm commitment to maintain the cordial relationship existing between Finima and NLNG and possibly improve on it for our mutual benefit.”