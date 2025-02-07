Group demands probe into alleged unlawful arrest, detention of foreigner 

The Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) on Friday, called on the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police to order an investigation into allegations of unlawful arrest and detention of a foreigner, Mr Benjamin Rulisa.

The Director, Legal Affairs of INAHURAT, Maxwell Opara, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Opara urged the I-G to immediately identify, investigate, and discipline all the officers involved in the act.

“In light of the undeniable facts, the illegal actions of these officers, and the blatant disregard for human rights, we are calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to order a comprehensive and independent investigation into this case, ensuring justice is served.

“The Nigerian judiciary to ensure a fair and just trial, free from manipulation by the officers responsible for this violation.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and international human rights bodies to take appropriate action to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent future occurrences,” he said.

The lawyer alleged that Rulisa, a Rwandan businessman, was allegedly detained and torture by officers of the Nigerian Police Force IGP Monitoring Unit and Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

He alleged that his client, who deals in honey, was invited to Nigeria following a business acquaintance in March 2023 in Nairobi, Kanya.

He said after he arrived in Nigeria, and while in his hotel room, he was allegedly arrested and taken away.

He alleged that Rulisa was detained for about six months and subjected to inhuman treatment.

He said though he was accused of defrauding someone, no formal complaint, evidence or proof was presented against him.

“A Nigerian detainee, after hearing Mr Benjamin’s ordeal, took it upon himself to inform the authorities.

“Upon his release, he wrote a petition to the I-G, exposing the illegal activities of the officers.

“The IGP, upon being notified, ordered the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to retrieve the case file and commence an independent investigation,” he said.

The lawyer alleged that the SIU’s findings confirmed that Rulisa had been subjected to unlawful detention.

“Realising that their misconduct had been uncovered, the said officers of IGP Monitoring Unit hastily filed baseless criminal charges against Mr Benjamin, containing no proof of evidence except statements from the same officers who tortured him.

“This last-minute attempt to legitimise their abuse of power was simply a move to distract from their illegal activities and avoid consequences,” Opara said.

Post Views: 8