Group demands immediate release of kidnapped commissioner in Cross River

The Child Protection Network (CPN), Cross River Chapter, has demanded the unconditional and immediate release of the kidnapped state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Gertrude Njar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Miss Njar was kidnapped in Calabar South Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday and ferried into the creeks.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator of the group, Kebe Ikpi, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday.

NAN also reports that earlier in the week, the state Police command had issued a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP. Irene Ugbo, notifying the general public about the incident.

Njar was recently appointed commissioner for Women affairs by Gov. Ben Ayade.

“The good people of Cross River call for the immediate and unconditional release of the victim.

“I appeal to the government to do all within its powers to secure the release of the innocent woman.

“The security agencies should also step up their work to secure her release and protect all citizens from being attacked by these criminals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there has been an increase in the rate of abductions in Cross River state in the last few months, especially in the Akamkpa, Biase axis and Calabar.