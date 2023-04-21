Group demands Ayo Adebanjo to step aside as Afenifere leader

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Oodua Defendants has called on Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the acting Leader of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, to step aside.

The Group’s South-West Coordinator, Lai Gboluaje, made the call in Ibadan, while leading a protest staged against the continuity of Adebanjo as the leader of Afenifere.

Adebanjo became the acting leader of the organisation after Chief Reuben Fasoranti stepped aside on account of old age.

Gboluaje stressed that the call became necessary for the sustainability of Yoruba heritage.

He maintained that whoever would lead Afenifere must be in support of whatever Yoruba people stands for.

“We have watched with dismay, disappoinment and sadness how noble ideal of Afenifere founding fathers had been bastardised in the last one year.

“We can no longer fold our arms and watch our noble heritage going into mud. If we do, the likes of Pa Awolowo, Pa Ajasin, Pa Adesanya, Pa Ige, will not forgive us,” Gboluaje stressed.