Group demands arrest of bricklayer for alleged defilement of six children

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network have gone after a 41-year-old bricklayer, Sunday Fatoba, who allegedly defiled six children at Oreta Community in Igbogbo, Bayeku Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

According to preliminary findings by the ACVPN, he used to give the children biscuits to lure and then defile them.

Fatoba was alleged to have been caught right in the act and swooped upon by community members.

It was also alleged that the suspect was notorious for sexually preying on children.

The matter has since been taken to the Baale of Oreta Community and then reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of Ikorodu Police Station.

The Co-Founder of ACVPN, Ebenezer Omejalile, who has been closely following the case, said: “A case of serial defilement was blown open by ACVPN mandated reporter.

“A paedophile named Sunday Fatoba, 41-year-old bricklayer, defiled six children.

“He usually gives biscuits to the minors to lure them in and perpetrate his evil act within the Oreta community under Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Lagos State, Nigeria.

“The perpetrator was caught in the act and was arrested by community members.

“He was alleged to have done the same in the past, which was swept under the carpet.

“The case was going back and forth while some shallow-minded persons are of the idea that the mother of the affected children should compromise their conscience by asking what they want the perpetrator to offer them.

“The Baale of Oreta Community, who is supposed to be the gatekeeper, hijacked the case and presided over it in his palace.

“In the long run, the Baale of Oreta settled the case in his palace, turned his palace into the court of competent jurisdiction.

“He ordered some of the parents of the victims to be paid some money by the perpetrator.

“Many were not surprised by his action because that wasn’t his first time settling related cases in his jurisdiction….

“The said case was reported to the DPO of the Ikorodu Division who directed the Divisional Crime Officer to call the Baale to bring all the victims and the perpetrator he attended to in his palace to the division, but the Baale declined the DPO’s directive but chose to do what pays him because the perpetrator is also a known community miscreant.

“The Lagos State Government should know whom to be made Baale or Community leader to avoid enablers and godfathers of pedophiles’ come in contact with the law.”