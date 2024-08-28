Group demands apology from Obaseki for alleged disrespect to Oba of Benin

The Concerned People of Benin Nation has demanded a public apology from Governor Godwin Obaseki to Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for alleged “sacrilegious disrespect” to the revered throne of the Benin Kingdom.

The group, which made the call on Tuesday in Benin at a news conference, gave Obaseki seven days to publish the apology.

The leader of the group, Prof. Amen Uhunmwangho, said the apology must be written and published in at least three national newspapers.

Uhunmwangho, who explained that the CPBN represented a broad coalition of Edo State residents, also demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing construction of a museum for repatriated Benin artefacts.

He noted that the museum was being built without the approval of the Benin traditional ruler.

He said: “We call for the withdrawal of lawsuits filed by certain Enigie against the Omo N’Oba and the reallocation of lands and properties whose Certificates of Occupancy were revoked by the governor affecting prominent individuals, including Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Captain Hosa Okunbor.

“CPBN demands the return of communal lands that are illegally acquired by the state government, and the payment of salaries.

“We also demand that the allowances to the 14 Edo State House of Assembly members who have been unconstitutionally denied their seats for four years should be paid.”

