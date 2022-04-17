Group defends Dapo Abiodun, urges APC to ignore ‘crying sore losers’

A socio-political group in Ogun State, Ogun Progressives Agenda (OPA), has joined issues with those it described as “crying sore losers, who have begun a campaign of calumny against the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun”.

In a statement on Sunday, the Patron of the group, Alhaji Rasheed Sanusi said: “Given the timing, tenor and tone of the campaign, it is clear that it is coming from the camp of a known serial complainant who has totally lost out in the struggle for the soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ward, local government, state, zonal and national levels.

“Although, we are not surprised that their less than clever subterfuge is coming at this time and more particularly in the week that Judas Iscariot sold his master, Jesus, for 30 silver coins, one would have thought that by now they would have stopped crying as advised not long ago by the National Chairman of APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, when he visited Ogun state as Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee.

“Or better still, they should have come to terms with the prevailing realities and accept their fate, knowing that yesterday was theirs, today is another person’s and tomorrow is God’s.

“All the baseless grounds canvassed in the wishy-washy petition as reasons for which Governor Abiodun should not seek re-election or be allowed to exercise his constitutionally guaranteed right are, at best, jejune, childish and puerile.”

“They are only trying desperately to blackmail the APC and the Governor with a view to achieving what they could not do among party members, in the court of law, in the court of public opinion and at the poll.”

The group urged the national leadership of the APC to ignore the “sore losers”, adding that, “if anyone feels strongly about any issue he should ventilate such at the court as it is done in all civilized societies.”

It advised the party and the governor not to yield to the blackmail of those it described as “fifth columnists who have constituted themselves into an opposition within the fold simply because they have refused to smell the morning coffee.”