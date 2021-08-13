Group decries marginalisation in Edo, demands fairness, equity, justice

A socio-cultural group in Edo State, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has decried what it perceived as a spate of marginalization of Esan people in federal and state appointments, demanding that Edo State should be run on the basis of equity, fairness and justice.

The group expressed its concern over the “frightening spate of insecurity” in Edo State, particularly along the busy Auchi-Benin road; kidnapping as well as other criminal activities, and wants government and security agencies to brace up to tackle the menace.

Addressing a maiden press conference in Benin City to announce the birthing of the group, the group’s president, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon, said the armed herdsmen ravaging Edo forests and farmlands should be given a timeline to exit or be forced out.

The group also called on the state government to, as a matter of exigency, enact the Anti-Open Grazing Law, in line with the decision of the governors of the southern states of Nigeria.

Lamenting the waning of Esan language, which he says is almost becoming extinct, Egbadon, a former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, also called on the Edo State government to reintroduce the teaching of Esan language in primary and secondary schools in Esanland as a way of promoting the the language.

While revealing plans to set up mini Esan language clinics in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and in the diaspora, the group also called on the authorities of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, to include Esan and other Edo languages amongst courses in its Department of Languages.

On the State government’s recent direct intervention in the running of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, the group appealed to the stakeholders of the university, that they must not, by acts of commission or omission, fritter away the solid achievements which the university had recorded since its inception, and which had brought glory and honour to Edo State.