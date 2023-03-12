Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renewal Group in Oyo State has decried the promise made by Gov. Seyi Makinde to hand over to a successor of Oke-Ogun extraction in 2027.

This is contained in a statement by its Chairman, Wole Adeduntan and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makinde had promised to hand over government to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in 2027, while seeking the support of people of the zone for his re-election.

Also, Shina Peller, the Oyo North Senatorial District candidate for Accord in the Feb. 25 National Assembly election, revealed that people of Oke-Ogun area had unanimously endorsed Makinde as their preferred governorship candidate for March 18 election.

Peller, while featuring on a radio programme, said that the decision was reached at a meeting attended by traditional rulers from 10 local government areas with prominent leaders and politicians across major political parties in attendance.

However, Adeduntan said that such promise from the governor was “empty and deceitful”.

According to him, the attention of our group, PDP Renewal, has been drawn to the promise made by Gov. Seyi Makinde to hand over the reins of government to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in 2027.

“Before the governor made this empty and deceitful statement, he had already, at different fora, promised to help two indigenes of Ibadan to become the Governor of Oyo State in 2027,” Adeduntan said.

He said that in spite of their membership of PDP, the group believes that the truth must be told at all times.

Adeduntan described the governor, who is also the party’s governorship candidate, as “a well known agreement breaker”.

He urged Oke-Ogun people to find out from the governor why such promise was made few days to the election.

“Is this a promise made from the realisation that Oke-Ogun people may vote against him?

“We strongly believe that the people of Oke-Ogun are very enlightened, exposed and politically mature,” the group chairman said.

He implored them to look into the antecedents of all those candidates coming to them in terms of agreement keeping, urging them to vote wisely.