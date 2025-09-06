Group congratulates CSP Hundeyin on appointment as FPRO

The BIGWIL International Community has congratulated Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin on his appointment as the Force Public Relations Officer.

Chimbo Obieze, Special Envoy on Sustainable Peace Education and Chief Operating Officer of BIGWIL International Community, a diplomatic NGO, said this.

He gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued on Friday in Enugu.

Ambassador Obieze said that the organisation commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun, for the strategic appointment, which highlights his commitment to enhancing communication and transparency within the Nigeria Police.

According to him, the BIGWIL is optimistic that the appointment will impart the Nigeria Police Force positively.

He said: “CSP Benjamin Hundeyin’s expertise and experience make him an ideal candidate for this role.

“His appointment is expected to foster improved relationships between the Nigeria Police Force and the public; thus, promoting a more collaborative approach to maintaining law and order.”

Obieze, who doubles as the Special Envoy on Sustainable Peace Education to United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC), said that the diplomatic organisation would work closely with Hundeyin and the Nigeria Police.

He added: “BIGWIL will work closely with the Nigeria Police Force to promote safety and security in communities.

“We are committed to extending our diplomatic relationship with the Force Headquarters and Hundeyin, particularly in areas of information sharing on BIGWIL International’s agenda for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, administrative justice, and human rights protection.

“The organisation believes that this partnership will enhance its initiatives and contribute to a more secured and just society.”

