Group condemns recent upsurge in insecurity

The Network for Democracy and Development (NDD), a multi-stakeholder national civil society organisation, has expressed worry over the recent upsurge in insecurity across the country, condemning this in strongest terms.

The NDD stated this in a joint statement by Tajudeen Alabede, National Coordinator, and Muhammad Jameel Muhammad, General Secretary.

It said there is an urgent need for a genuine and comprehensive overhaul of the extant national strategy to make Nigeria safe again.

It said: “The suicide bombing in Borno State as well as the killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in Benue and Plateau States a few days ago, among others, constitute a further strain on the polity that is already beset by protracted challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, sundry killings by the so-called unknown gunmen, communal crises, and widespread vandalism of economic infrastructure in different parts of the country.

“While we commend the recent renewed vigour demonstrated by the security forces in tackling terrorism in the North East and banditry in the North West, as well as the progress achieved through non-kinetic measures, the gravity of the current state of insecurity points to an urgent need for a genuine and comprehensive overhaul of the extant national strategy to make Nigeria safe again.

“NDD is further concerned that, in the face of these challenges, Nigeria’s political leaders carry on their partisan activities as if nothing serious is happening around us. This insensitivity and detachment from the unsavory reality is egregious.

“The well-orchestrated scheming towards the 2027 general elections, loud celebrations of cross-carpeting across party lines, and the deafening noise churned out by the well-oiled propaganda machines dwarf the messages of grief and commiseration.

Also Read

“This gives little hope for a fundamental shift in approach to governance and improvement in the well-being of citizens within the shortest time possible.

“A time like this calls for sober reflection, a sense of urgency, and serious, patriotic efforts at governance, not putting up political spectacles to entertain the hapless masses. Partisan politics can wait. Nigerians earnestly yearn for good governance.

“May God grant rest to the dead, heal the wounded, comfort their families and restore peace to our land.

“God bless Nigeria!”

Post Views: 16