A non partisan group, National Consultative Front, has condemned an alleged electoral inducement uncovered in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election holding on Saturday (today).

The group made the condemnation in a statement issued by its Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, on Friday.

Yunusa said the leadership of the group condemned the electoral inducement uncovered by its monitors in a viral video, where agents and stalwarts of one of the dominant political parties were seen exchanging monies.

The video also showed gifts of ankara clothing materials in exchange for the Permanent Voter Cards of voters.

The group threatened that it would drag the defaulting party and its governorship candidate before the International Court of Justice and the international community, if those manipulative acts continued during the election.

It said: “We hereby wish to alert the nation, especially the General Abdusalami Abubarkar-led Peace Committee, the INEC and the international community of this unfortunate act of desperation by the party.

“This is capable of sparking off a major crisis that could mar the peace and credibility of the entire elections.

“Therefore, we urge them to quickly step in to nip these subversive and circumventing build up of votes buying in the bud before they degenerate into a free for all.

“Our pre-elections investigations and findings have also revealed a tense violent build up, between the two leading political parties in the Edo elections.”

Yunusa said in the event of further recklessness and violations of electoral ethics by any of the contesting political parties, the NCFront would not hesitate to raise a formidable petition over the matter before the international community.

“Our Monitoring Situation Room stationed in Edo State has been mandated to compile every electoral offences observed during the elections, for judicial processing,” he said.