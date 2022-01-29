Group commends Sanwo-Olu on projects, urges him to halt encroachment on Lekki Coastal road

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, over the Ojota-Opebi Link bridge initiative, also calling on him to halt the encroachment on the land allocated for the construction of the Lekki Coastal Road.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the association’s Chairman, Olorogun James Emadoye.

LERSA, an umbrella body of over 150 estates and communities stretching from 1004 Estate to Epe, noted that the proposed the bridge, which it described as one of the numerous projects to better the lives of Lagosians, will ease traffic congestion around Ikeja and environs.

“We are pleased to note that while flagging off the construction of the bridge tagged the project a ‘legacy project,’ the governor said the project was an innovative solution to the perennial gridlock around Opebi/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Ojota/Mende corridor.

This is a very commendable step in the right direction,” the statement said.

While lauding the Governor, the association also called on him to immediately halt the encroachment on the land allocated for the construction of the Lekki Coastal Road by private developers and initiate the process that will make the construction of the process a reality.

LERSA added that when completed, the Lekki Coastal Road will greatly reduce the perennial gridlock on the Lekki Expressway.

The association recalled that the Sanwo-Olu administration promised to construct the road, which it said has been in the Lagos State Masterplan for 30 years and listed as a critical alternative route for residents of the axis.

“This long-expected road that was promised by the current administration is expected to bring succour and reduce the hardship of residents who spend hours on the Lekki Expressway.

“The much-needed project, which will help to alleviate the severe traffic congestion in this axis, is currently under threat following infringement by illegal developments.

“The association is, therefore, requesting that an immediate halt be placed on any development along the planned coastal road and for the Governor to put in place the necessary machinery for the quick development of the Lekki Coastal Road,” LERSA said.

The body also expressed delight at the various developmental projects around the state, saying they will bring relief to residents.

It restated that the attention of the government is required around the Lekki axis where the increasing scale of commercial activities has made the Lekki Coastal Road an urgent necessity.