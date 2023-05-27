Group charges Oborevwori to emulate Okowa in keeping gunmen at bay

The Forum For Better Delta has hailed the outgoing Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over the security architecture that stopped the menace of gunmen from spilling over to Delta State from neighbouring Anambra State.

It then tasked the Governor-elect, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to sustain the security presence in line with his MORE Agenda.

The group made its stance in a statement issued on its behalf by its Coordinator, Manny Onye, on Friday.

Noting the rampage of gunmen in Anambra that has turned the state into a place of concern for many, the FBD said: “As Governor Ifeanyi Okowa prepares to exit we want to commend him over his remarkable effort in stopping the spill over of the insecurity in Anambra State into Delta.

“We know that the two states are neighbours but we are glad that the security measures put in place by the Ifeanyi Okowa Government have put a difference between both states. Its like night and day.

“Though security challenges erupt in Delta from time to time, we in the FBD are glad to observe that it is nothing like the anarchy that is in Anambra State.

“We as such congratulate the governor for this unique feat and we have been made to be aware of the massive investment that has been put into protecting the land and water ways from the agitators across the Niger Bridge.”

Calling on the incoming governor to sustain the security policies in line with his MORE agenda, the FBD said: “We are happy that the incoming governor is taking the over from the outgoing government under a culture of cordiality.

“Doing so would be in the spirit of the MORE Agenda that Sheriff Oborevwori promised the people of Delta during the campaigns. We join all Deltans to join with us in wishing Sherriff Obrewvowri all the best and enjoining him to sustain the peace in Delta and keep the gunmen away.”