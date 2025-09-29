Group cautions as staff threaten National Assembly picketing

The Progressive Staff Forum of the National Assembly has urged a faction of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to explore lawful avenues in pressing their demands rather than picketing.

The position of the body was contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the forum, Comrade Isah Mohammed, on Monday in Abuja.

The statement advised the concerned staff to seek redress through the appropriate authorities.

Mohammed said they could petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Nigeria Police Force over any allegations of financial impropriety.

He cautioned that picketing or blocking access to the National Assembly would undermine parliamentary operations, stressing that disputes within PASAN should not be allowed to affect legislative duties.

According to him, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, has already constituted a committee to look into the matter as part of efforts to address staff grievances.

The forum also appealed to security agencies to ensure peace and order within the National Assembly complex in the event of any planned protest.

It said: “We call on the security agencies, DSS, and police to be on alert.

“Arrest and hold responsible the so-called concerned staff if there is a breakdown of law and order within the National Assembly.”

It further urged all staff to work together in resolving internal disagreements, emphasising dialogue and lawful processes as the most effective means of addressing disputes.