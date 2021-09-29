Group carpets Umahi over defection to APC, demands explanation

In view of the resolution of the Northern Governors’ Forum not to support southern presidency in 2023, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has carpeted the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, over his earlier defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said it was “amazed when the governor defected to APC.”

It demanded from the governor “a convincing reason” why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The group said: “It was not that the Igbos hate the APC, but we need to understand the political moves by South East leaders as all zones have now shown that they have their own interests.

“Recent comments credited to the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, point to the fact that he was doing all he could to please the North in anticipation that he would be favoured for the APC presidential ticket in 2023.

“The governor had gone to the extent of rejecting the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum on ban on open grazing and had recently prayed to God to give Nigeria another president like Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“He was also quoted to have rejected the court ruling that ordered states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).”

All these, it noted, are clear patronage attempts by Governor Umahi to please the North at the expense of his people, who it said are being killed by armed herdsmen, with a view to enhancing his selfish ambition.

“It is a shame that the governor’s attempt to patronize northern interests was not strong enough to convince the northern governors to accept a power shift that would pave way for him to emerge as APC presidential candidate as he may have anticipated.

“Therefore, our demand for a convincing explanation on reasons for Governor Umahi’s defection still subsists. We need to be convinced that he is on the right track,” the SERG stated.